מדריך חברות
Airship
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Airship משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Airship נע בין $71,400 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$187,935 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Airship. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$188K
מכירות
$71.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $117K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$164K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Airship הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $187,935. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Airship הוא $140,338.

