ספריית חברות
Agero
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Agero משכורות

המשכורת של Agero נעה בין $165,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $217,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Agero. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $165K

מהנדס נתונים

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $217K
מנהל מוצר
$174K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
מנהל תוכנית
$170K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Agero הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $217,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Agero הוא $172,166.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Agero

חברות קשורות

  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים