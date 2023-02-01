ספריית חברות
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Agency for Science, Technology and Research משכורות

המשכורת של Agency for Science, Technology and Research נעה בין $48,215 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס כימיה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $91,734 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Agency for Science, Technology and Research. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $78.8K

מדען מחקר

מדען נתונים
Median $91.7K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$73.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
מהנדס כימיה
$48.2K

מהנדס מחקר

אנליסט נתונים
$49.5K
מהנדס חומרה
$66.4K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Agency for Science, Technology and Research הוא מדען נתונים עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $91,734. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Agency for Science, Technology and Research הוא $70,028.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Agency for Science, Technology and Research

חברות קשורות

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Square
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים