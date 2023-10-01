מדריך חברות
AFRY משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AFRY נע בין $52,470 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$97,111 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AFRY. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $52.5K
אנליסט עסקי
$85.4K
מדען נתונים
$55.9K

מהנדס חומרה
$53.2K
יועץ ניהולי
$97.1K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AFRY הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $97,111. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AFRY הוא $55,853.

משאבים אחרים