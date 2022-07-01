מדריך חברות
Afresh
Afresh משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Afresh נע בין $161,700 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$210,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Afresh. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/22/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $210K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

משאבי אנוש
$209K
שיווק
$162K

מעצב מוצר
$164K
מהנדס מכירות
$169K
אדריכל פתרונות
$186K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Afresh הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $210,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Afresh הוא $177,538.

משאבים אחרים