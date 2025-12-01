ספריית חברות
Affirm
  • שכר
  • מנהל תוכנית טכנית

  • כל שכר מנהל תוכנית טכנית

Affirm מנהל תוכנית טכנית שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States ב-Affirm מגיעה ל-$300K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Affirm. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
סה״כ לשנה
$300K
דרגה
L6
משכורת בסיס
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
0 שנים
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Affirm?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לוח זמני הבשלה

50%

שנה 1

50%

שנה 2

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 2 שנים:

  • 50% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)

  • 50% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ב-Affirm in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $475,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Affirm עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States הוא $325,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Affirm

משאבים נוספים

