  • שכר
  • מנהל פרויקט

  • כל שכר מנהל פרויקט

Affirm מנהל פרויקט שכר

פיצוי מנהל פרויקט in United States ב-Affirm מגיע ל-$206K ל-year עבור L7. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Affirm. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$217K - $263K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$200K$217K$263K$280K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$206K
$173K
$33K
$0
צפה 2 רמות נוספות
לוח זמני הבשלה

50%

שנה 1

50%

שנה 2

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 2 שנים:

  • 50% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)

  • 50% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל פרויקט ב-Affirm in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $279,560. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Affirm עבור תפקיד מנהל פרויקט in United States הוא $200,030.

משרות מובילות

משאבים נוספים

