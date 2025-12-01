ספריית חברות
Affirm
  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

Affirm מנהל מוצר שכר

פיצוי מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Affirm נע בין $216K ל-year עבור L4 לבין $473K ל-year עבור L7. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$504K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Affirm. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L4
$216K
$161K
$53.8K
$2K
L5
$236K
$157K
$66K
$13.3K
L6
$338K
$215K
$122K
$0
L7
$473K
$255K
$182K
$35.7K
צפה 2 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

50%

שנה 1

50%

שנה 2

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 2 שנים:

  • 50% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)

  • 50% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Affirm in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $750,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Affirm עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $435,000.

משאבים נוספים

