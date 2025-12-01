פיצוי משפטי in United States ב-Affirm מגיע ל-$359K ל-year עבור L7. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$400K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Affirm. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$359K
$194K
$165K
$0
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
50%
שנה 1
50%
שנה 2
בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 2 שנים:
50% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)
50% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (12.50% רבעוני)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בAffirm, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
