מדריך חברות
AEye
AEye משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AEye נע בין $159,120 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$312,555 עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AEye. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס חומרה
$313K
מהנדס מכונות
$159K
מנהל מוצר
$209K

מהנדס תוכנה
$179K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$204K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$231K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AEye הוא מהנדס חומרה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $312,555. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AEye הוא $206,508.

