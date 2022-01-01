מדריך חברות
Aetna
Aetna משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aetna נע בין $25,425 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$258,703 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aetna. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $161K
PRF4 $190K

אינפורמטיקה רפואית

מהנדס תוכנה
PRF1 $99K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $172K

מהנדס נתונים

אקטואר
Median $141K

מנהל מוצר
Median $201K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $102K
רואה חשבון
$95.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$101K
פיתוח עסקי
$115K
מהנדס אזרחי
$58.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$115K
אנליסט פיננסי
$82.6K
יועץ ניהולי
$172K
מעצב מוצר
$25.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$98K
מכירות
$101K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$199K
אדריכל פתרונות
$259K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aetna הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $258,703. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aetna הוא $124,355.

