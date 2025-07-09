מדריך חברות
Aesop
Aesop משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aesop נע בין $117,889 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$175,843 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aesop.

$160K

מנהל תוכנית
$176K
מהנדס תוכנה
$118K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$120K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aesop הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $175,843. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aesop הוא $120,105.

משאבים אחרים