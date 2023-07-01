ספריית חברות
Aeponyx
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Aeponyx שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Aeponyx is a company that develops advanced integrated photonics with MEMS products. They utilize Silicon Nitride, a next-generation photonics material, and high-speed MEMS devices to bring innovative products to market. Their expertise in advanced technology and their values of Teamwork, Trust, and Technology drive their success. They build photonics devices from a Silicon Nitride foundation, which provides superior performance over traditional Silicon Photonics. Their MEMS technology operates at high rates and is combined with Silicon Nitride photonics to create products such as NG-PON2 transceivers for Telecom. They are also working on high-volume and cost-effective test innovations for their Silicon Nitride with MEMS products. Overall, their integrated photonics with MEMS technology is a scalable and extensible solution for optical advancements in the future.

    http://www.aeponyx.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2011
    שנת הקמה
    31
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Aeponyx

    חברות קשורות

    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים