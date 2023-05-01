ספריית חברות
Aemetis
    אודות

    Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company that focuses on developing and commercializing negative carbon intensity products and technologies. It operates through three segments and produces and sells ethanol, animal feed, high-grade alcohol, hand sanitizer, and biodiesel. The company also researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. It sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners. Aemetis was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

    http://www.aemetis.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2006
    שנת הקמה
    167
    מספר עובדים
    $250M-$500M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

