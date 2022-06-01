מדריך חברות
Adverity
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Adverity משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Adverity נע בין $58,556 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$99,500 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Adverity. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

שירות לקוחות
$65.9K
שיווק
$76K
מעצב מוצר
$58.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$88.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$99.5K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Adverity is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adverity is $76,033.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Adverity

חברות קשורות

  • HealthVerity
  • GFT Group
  • ATPCO
  • Mollie
  • Adyen
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים