מדריך חברות
Advantest
Advantest משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Advantest נע בין $30,475 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$263,310 עבור מהנדס חשמל בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Advantest. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $138K

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

שירות לקוחות
$38K
אנליסט נתונים
$106K

מהנדס חשמל
$263K
מהנדס חומרה
$150K
שיווק
$146K
מהנדס מכונות
$41.8K
מעצב מוצר
$30.5K
מנהל תוכנית
$254K
מנהל פרויקטים
$239K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$249K
כותב טכני
$59.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Advantest הוא מהנדס חשמל at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $263,310. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Advantest הוא $141,863.

