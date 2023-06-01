מדריך חברות
ADS-TEC Energy
תובנות מובילות
    אודות

    ADS-TEC Energy is a B2B technology company that develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. Their portfolio includes ultra-fast chargers for EVs, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. They offer ChargeBox, ChargeTrailer, PowerBooster, Container-Systems, and rack systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries.

    https://adstec-energy.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1900
    שנת הקמה
    109
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    משאבים אחרים