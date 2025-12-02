פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-ADP נע בין $93.3K ל-year עבור Associate Software Engineer לבין $243K ל-year עבור Principal Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$113K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ADP. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
33.3%
שנה 1
33.3%
שנה 2
33.3%
שנה 3
בADP, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (Infinity% לתקופה)
