  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

ADP מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-ADP נע בין $93.3K ל-year עבור Associate Software Engineer לבין $243K ל-year עבור Principal Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$113K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ADP. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
(רמת כניסה)
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בADP, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (Infinity% לתקופה)



כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בקרת איכות (QA)

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-ADP in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $242,811. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ADP עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $113,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ADP

