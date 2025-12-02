ספריית חברות
ADP
ADP מנהל מוצר שכר

פיצוי מנהל מוצר in United States ב-ADP נע בין $124K ל-year עבור Product Manager לבין $418K ל-year עבור VP Product Management. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$217K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ADP. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
צפה 2 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בADP, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (Infinity% לתקופה)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-ADP in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $417,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ADP עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $181,800.

משאבים נוספים

