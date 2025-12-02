ספריית חברות
ADP
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מדען נתונים

  • כל שכר מדען נתונים

ADP מדען נתונים שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מדען נתונים in United States ב-ADP מגיעה ל-$117K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ADP. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
ADP
Data Scientist
Roseland, NJ
סה״כ לשנה
$117K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$117K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
3 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב ADP?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בADP, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (Infinity% לתקופה)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מדען נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-ADP in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $138,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ADP עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $117,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ADP

חברות קשורות

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.