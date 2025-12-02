ספריית חברות
ADNOC
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס מכונות

  • כל שכר מהנדס מכונות

ADNOC מהנדס מכונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס מכונות in United Arab Emirates ב-ADNOC נע בין AED 389K לבין AED 566K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ADNOC. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$122K - $139K
United Arab Emirates
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$106K$122K$139K$154K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מהנדס מכונות דיווחים ב ADNOC כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב ADNOC?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס מכונות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכונות ב-ADNOC in United Arab Emirates עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של AED 566,395. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ADNOC עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכונות in United Arab Emirates הוא AED 388,796.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ADNOC

חברות קשורות

  • Tesla
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adnoc/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.