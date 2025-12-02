ספריית חברות
ADNOC
  • שכר
  • מהנדס גיאולוגי

  • כל שכר מהנדס גיאולוגי

ADNOC מהנדס גיאולוגי שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס גיאולוגי in United Arab Emirates ב-ADNOC מגיעה ל-AED 630K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ADNOC. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
סה״כ לשנה
$172K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$24.5K
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
16 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב ADNOC?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס גיאולוגי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס גיאולוגי ב-ADNOC in United Arab Emirates עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של AED 762,020. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ADNOC עבור תפקיד מהנדס גיאולוגי in United Arab Emirates הוא AED 669,476.

משאבים נוספים

