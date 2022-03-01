מדריך חברות
ADNOC
ADNOC משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ADNOC נע בין $70,446 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$196,943 עבור מהנדס גיאולוגי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ADNOC. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

מהנדס גיאולוגי
$197K
מהנדס מכונות
$130K
מנהל פרויקטים
$163K

מהנדס תוכנה
$70.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$108K
שאלות נפוצות

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en ADNOC es מהנדס גיאולוגי at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $196,943. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ADNOC es $130,029.

