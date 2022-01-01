מדריך חברות
Ad Hoc משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ad Hoc נע בין $99,960 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$152,434 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ad Hoc. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K
מעצב מוצר
Median $122K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

אנליסט עסקי
$102K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$100K
מנהל מוצר
Median $125K
מנהל תוכנית
$152K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ad Hoc הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $152,434. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ad Hoc הוא $123,500.

