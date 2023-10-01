מדריך חברות
ACTUM Digital
ACTUM Digital משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ACTUM Digital נע בין $22,648 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$65,010 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ACTUM Digital. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מנהל פרויקטים
$64.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$22.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$65K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

