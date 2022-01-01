ספריית חברות
Acronis
Acronis משכורות

המשכורת של Acronis נעה בין $51,449 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $132,197 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה.

$160K

מנהל מוצר
Median $75.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $90.8K
מדען נתונים
$51.4K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$100K
מנהל פרויקט
$79.2K
מכירות
$132K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Acronis הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $132,197. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Acronis הוא $84,998.

