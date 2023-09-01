ספריית חברות
ACME Capital משכורות

המשכורת של ACME Capital נעה בין $15,107 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור כותב טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $178,850 עבור משקיע הון סיכון ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ACME Capital. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/15/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
כותב טכני
$15.1K
משקיע הון סיכון
$179K

לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ACME Capital הוא משקיע הון סיכון at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $178,850. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ACME Capital הוא $130,000.

