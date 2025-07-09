מדריך חברות
Accor
Accor משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Accor נע בין $29,383 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור כותב פרסומי בקצה התחתון ל-$72,648 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Accor. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/15/2025

$160K

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$29.8K
כותב פרסומי
$29.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$69K

אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$72.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$69.6K
התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Accor הוא אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $72,648. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Accor הוא $69,021.

