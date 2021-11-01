ספריית חברות
Accolade
Accolade משכורות

המשכורת של Accolade נעה בין $26,330 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $422,875 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Accolade. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $136K
מנהל מוצר
Median $282K
תפעול עסקי
$32.1K

שירות לקוחות
$56.2K
תפעול שירות לקוחות
$26.3K
אנליסט נתונים
$150K
מדען נתונים
$163K
משאבי אנוש
$215K
מעצב מוצר
$67.3K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$60.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$423K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$176K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Accolade הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $422,875. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Accolade הוא $143,124.

משאבים נוספים