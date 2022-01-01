ספריית חברות
Accedo
Accedo משכורות

המשכורת של Accedo נעה בין $32,714 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $139,887 עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Accedo. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

משאבי אנוש
$93.9K
יועץ ניהולי
$140K
שיווק
$76.2K

מעצב מוצר
$32.7K
מנהל מוצר
$93.3K
מנהל תוכנית
$73.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$115K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$108K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$99.2K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Accedo הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $139,887. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Accedo הוא $93,897.

משאבים נוספים