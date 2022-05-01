ספריית חברות
Abrigo
Abrigo משכורות

המשכורת של Abrigo נעה בין $94,565 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $154,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Abrigo. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $154K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שירות לקוחות
$141K
מנהל מוצר
$94.6K

ארכיטקט פתרונות
$151K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Abrigo הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $154,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Abrigo הוא $146,000.

