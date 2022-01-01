מדריך חברות
ABOUT YOU משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ABOUT YOU נע בין $65,128 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$92,656 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ABOUT YOU. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $69.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$70.3K
מדען נתונים
$69.4K

מעצב מוצר
$92.7K
מנהל מוצר
$81.5K
מנהל פרויקטים
$65.1K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ABOUT YOU הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $92,656. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ABOUT YOU הוא $70,053.

