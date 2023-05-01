מדריך חברות
ABC Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ABC Technologies נע בין $6,983 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$70,139 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ABC Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $7K
מדען נתונים
$63.2K
אנליסט פיננסי
$67K

מהנדס מכונות
$47.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$13.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$70.1K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ABC Technologies הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $70,139. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ABC Technologies הוא $55,412.

