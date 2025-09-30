ספריית חברות
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
  • שכר
  • מעצב מוצר

  • כל שכר מעצב מוצר

  • Philadelphia Area

ABB מעצב מוצר שכר בPhiladelphia Area

פיצוי מעצב מוצר in Philadelphia Area ב-ABB מגיע ל-$94K ל-year עבור Product Designer. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ABB. עדכון אחרון: 9/30/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer
$94K
$94K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
צפה 1 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-ABB in Philadelphia Area עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $98,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ABB עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in Philadelphia Area הוא $90,000.

