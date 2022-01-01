ספריית חברות
ABB
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

ABB משכורות

המשכורת של ABB נעה בין $6,349 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $191,040 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ABB. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/8/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $82.9K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $120K
מעצב מוצר
Median $98K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
מדען נתונים
Median $39.4K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $9.3K
רואה חשבון
$53.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$114K
מהנדס בקרה
$28.6K
קופי רייטר
$45.2K
שירות לקוחות
$6.3K
שיווק
$17.9K
מהנדס מכונות
$63.5K
מנהל מוצר
$151K
מנהל פרויקט
$154K
מכירות
$86.8K
מהנדס מכירות
$50.6K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$32.5K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$191K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$76.1K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ABB הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $191,040. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ABB הוא $63,528.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור ABB

חברות קשורות

  • Siemens
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Richemont
  • Schneider Electric
  • DXC Technology
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים