Abacus.AI משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Abacus.AI נע בין $69,650 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$341,700 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Abacus.AI. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $83.5K
מנהל מוצר
$342K
מכירות
$69.7K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Abacus.AI הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $341,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Abacus.AI הוא $83,457.

