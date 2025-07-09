מדריך חברות
Aakash Educational Services משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aakash Educational Services נע בין $3,074 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$25,305 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aakash Educational Services. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

שירות לקוחות
$3.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$6K
מכירות
$7.2K

מהנדס תוכנה
$25.3K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aakash Educational Services הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $25,305. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aakash Educational Services הוא $6,605.

