ספריית חברות
99 Group
99 Group משכורות

המשכורת של 99 Group נעה בין $28,263 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $56,772 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 99 Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מעצב מוצר
$56.8K
מנהל מוצר
$28.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$43.4K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-99 Group הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $56,772. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-99 Group הוא $43,408.

