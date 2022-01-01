ספריית חברות
84.51˚
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

84.51˚ משכורות

המשכורת של 84.51˚ נעה בין $80,400 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $252,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 84.51˚. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $123K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס נתונים

מדען מחקר

מכירות
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
מנהל מוצר
Median $252K
תפעול שיווק
$80.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$241K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-84.51˚ הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $252,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-84.51˚ הוא $131,600.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור 84.51˚

חברות קשורות

  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים