ספריית חברות
6point6
6point6 משכורות

המשכורת של 6point6 נעה בין $69,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $170,439 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 6point6. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $69K
מדען נתונים
$141K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$170K

ארכיטקט פתרונות
$133K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-6point6 הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $170,439. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-6point6 הוא $136,993.

