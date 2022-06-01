ספריית חברות
66degrees משכורות

המשכורת של 66degrees נעה בין $131,340 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $250,848 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 66degrees. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $138K
מדען נתונים
$181K
מעצב מוצר
$131K

מנהל פרויקט
$181K
מכירות
$229K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$219K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$251K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$179K
שאלות נפוצות

