4flow
4flow מהנדס תוכנה שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של 4flow. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$81K - $94.1K
Germany
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$71.4K$81K$94.1K$104K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב 4flow?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-4flow in Germany עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €89,851. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-4flow עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Germany הוא €61,914.

משאבים נוספים

