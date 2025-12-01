ספריית חברות
3D Systems
3D Systems מהנדס מכירות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס מכירות in United States ב-3D Systems נע בין $100K לבין $143K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של 3D Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$114K - $129K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$100K$114K$129K$143K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב 3D Systems?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכירות ב-3D Systems in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $142,780. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-3D Systems עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכירות in United States הוא $100,430.

משאבים נוספים

