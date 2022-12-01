3Commas משכורות

מדריך חברות
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

טווח המשכורת של 3Commas נע בין $38,745 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$82,802 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 3Commas. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

אנליסט נתונים
$38.7K
מדען נתונים
$82.8K
מעצב מוצר
$51K

מנהל מוצר
$47.8K
מנהל פרויקטים
$49.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$69.6K
שאלות נפוצות

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki 3Commas je מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $82,802. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki 3Commas je $50,354.

