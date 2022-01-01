מדריך חברות
2U משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 2U נע בין $64,631 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$295,764 עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 2U. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס אמינות אתר

מנהל מוצר
Median $133K
אנליסט עסקי
$123K

אנליסט נתונים
$86.1K
מדען נתונים
$199K
אנליסט פיננסי
$296K
משאבי אנוש
$127K
שיווק
$150K
תפעול שיווקי
$103K
מעצב מוצר
$80.9K
מנהל תוכנית
$92.2K
מנהל פרויקטים
$64.6K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$144K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$224K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$216K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at 2U is אנליסט פיננסי at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 2U is $130,066.

משאבים אחרים