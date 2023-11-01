ספריית חברות
2degrees
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

2degrees משכורות

המשכורת של 2degrees נעה בין $42,587 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $100,500 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 2degrees. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$42.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$94.3K
מנהל מוצר
$100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
מהנדס תוכנה
$80.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-2degrees הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $100,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-2degrees הוא $87,256.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור 2degrees

חברות קשורות

  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים