ספריית חברות
23andMe
23andMe משכורות

המשכורת של 23andMe נעה בין $48,634 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $305,520 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 23andMe. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $137K
L3 $203K
L4 $250K
מנהל תוכנית
Median $170K
מדען נתונים
Median $160K

אנליסט עסקי
$181K
אנליסט נתונים
$147K
אנליסט פיננסי
$175K
שיווק
$306K
מעצב מוצר
$48.6K
גיוס
$242K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$204K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$269K
חוקר UX
$173K
שאלות נפוצות

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην 23andMe είναι שיווק at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $305,520. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην 23andMe είναι $177,761.

