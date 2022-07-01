מדריך חברות
1WorldSync
1WorldSync משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 1WorldSync נע בין $7,568 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב גרפי בקצה התחתון ל-$140,700 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 1WorldSync. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

מעצב גרפי
$7.6K
מעצב מוצר
$29.6K
תפעול הכנסות
$74.5K

מהנדס תוכנה
$141K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at 1WorldSync is מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1WorldSync is $52,005.

