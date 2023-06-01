ספריית חברות
1Token
    1Token is a financial software for crypto institutions that supports 20+ Blockchains, 100+ Defi protocols, and 80+ CeFi & traditional trading venues. It supports all crypto assets in CeFi and DeFi, as well as traditional assets such as stocks / FX / ETFs etc. It provides an end-to-end solution for each specific business vertical, serving 40+ large global institutions, with top profiles like Algorand Foundation, Amber Group, Animoca Brands, FBG Capital, Matrixport, Metalpha, Pintu, Zipmex, and 4 of the Top 7 CMC exchanges etc., which in total exceed $20+ bn asset managed.

    https://1token.tech
    2018
    126
    $100M-$250M
