מדריך חברות
1mg
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

1mg משכורות

טווח המשכורת של 1mg נע בין $16,777 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$67,135 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 1mg. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $16.8K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $63.5K
מעצב מוצר
$20.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מנהל מוצר
$67.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$42.9K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

1mg에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $67,135입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
1mg에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $36,319입니다.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור 1mg

חברות קשורות

  • Ola
  • BookMyShow
  • Practo
  • OYO
  • Gett
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים